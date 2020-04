Bernie Sanders anuncia apoyo a Joe Biden

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I’m joining @JoeBiden‘s livestream with a special announcement. https://www.pscp.tv/w/cWNPujMyNzU3OTl8MXZPeHdvQWpRVlZ4Qvbax3QDC0yb4kTtT7-BHtbhgi4RRgnR9qCSW_S160hl …