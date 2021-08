«Matar por matar»: Pilotos de drones estadounidenses filtran imágenes de ataques aéreos en Afganistán y relatan cómo asesinaron a civiles por error

I had a drone pilot leak footage of strikes in Helmand Province in 2019 to me, along with his personal journal. The entry below describes an instance of collateral damage, but the DOD report lists only one CIVCAS for this strike, not three. The official numbers are inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/bpiIovGhoC

— Jack Murphy (@JackMurphyRGR) August 24, 2021