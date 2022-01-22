﻿ Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket Sports & Outdoors
    Nacionales
    Hace 2 horas

    Tuiteros arremeten contra Faride por quedarse «sin palabras» ante alza de combustibles

    Santo Domingo – El día de hoy, una vez más el Ministerio de Industria y Comercio anunció alza en los…
    Sociedad Civil
    Hace 2 horas

    ADOCCO implora a Mirian German investigue construcción de Punta Catalina

    La Alianza Dominicana Contra la Corrupción, ADOCCO, imploró a la procuradora general de la República, magistrada Mirian German Brito, para…
    Justicia
    Hace 2 horas

    Ocupan más de 600 paquetes de droga y armas blancas en San Pedro de Macorís

    La Policía Nacional informó este sábado que durante un operativo por los distintos sectores de la provincia de San Pedro de Macorís,…
    Nacionales
    Hace 3 horas

    Diputado Julito Fulcar pide a Medio Ambiente mayor protección para Las Dunas de Baní

    En este municipio empiezan a levantarse las voces de autoridades locales en rechazo a las intensas excavaciones en las arenas…
    Internacionales
    Hace 3 horas

    Opositora denuncia que venezolanos «son maltratados» en aeropuertos; incluyó a RD

    La exdiputada opositora venezolana Marianela Fernández denunció este sábado que sus compatriotas reciben un «trato discriminatorio» en los aeropuertos internacionales,…
    Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket Sports & Outdoors

    Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket Sports & Outdoors

    1. Sports & Outdoors
    2. Outdoor Recreation
    3. Cycling
    4. Clothing
    5. Men
    6. Jerseys
    7. Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket Sports & Outdoors



    Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket Sports & Outdoors

    Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket

    Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle JacketSports & Outdoors Outdoor Recreation Cycling Clothing Men Jerseys Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket Sports & Outdoors Zipper closure
    Made of advanced breathable 100% Polyester which enhances the ventilation.
    This cyclist’s jersey is suitable for all levels cyclists, which includes road biking or mountain biker. Whenever youre sweaty the Jersey never adhere to your skin, It has a quick-dry feature which makes you feel more comfortable.
    3 rear pockets can stash pump, tires, phone, food or clothing for change.
    Pulling down zipper, its easy to wear and can let the wind cool down the heat.
    Wash under 100 degrees F, Hand washing or machine (Put in wash pocket when washing in a machine).Do not brush or bleach for it can affect the quality of your Jersey.


    Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mens Cycling Jerseys Biking Shirts Long Sleeve Bike Clothing Full Zipper Bicycle Jacket Sports & Outdoors

    Zipper closure
    Made of advanced breathable 100% Polyester which enhances the ventilation.
    This cyclist’s jersey is suitable for all levels cyclists, which includes road biking or mountain biker. Whenever youre sweaty the Jersey never adhere to your skin, It has a quick-dry feature which makes you feel more comfortable.
    3 rear pockets can stash pump, tires, phone, food or clothing for change.
    Pulling down zipper, its easy to wear and can let the wind cool down the heat.
    Wash under 100 degrees F, Hand washing or machine (Put in wash pocket when washing in a machine).Do not brush or bleach for it can affect the quality of your Jersey.




    Ear Cushions Foam Replacement for Plantronics Supra Plus Encore and Most Standard Size Office Telephone Headsets H251 H251N H261 H261N H351 H351N H361 H361N Headphones Disposable Covers 5 Pairs Nation LTD Womens Courtney Tank Under Armour Project Rock Iron Paradise MD Pitch Gray Medium Heather Screen Protector Designed for Humminbird Matrix 12 Fish Finder Radar - Maxrecor Nano Matrix Crystal Clear Dual Pack Bundle mdash; Easter Egg MouldsSoap Mould 3pcs Easter Dinosaur Egg Plastic Mold for The Kitchen to Make CakesIce CreamJelly Raguso Dual Color Bed Mosquito Net Lace Style Exquisite Princess Style Girls Baby Bedroom Decoration for LadiesWhite Blue Superfine Fiber Large Lightweight Bathroom Sheet AbsorbentBeige Paint Crackled Wall Orange Antique Crack Line Natural Old Roma RomeBeach Bath Towel Blanket Family Hotel Home Decor52 x 32 Chinese character component mi Suitcase Bag Tag Luggage Card Hanging Scutcheon Label Kids Fitness Tracker Activity Tracker for Girls and Boys Age 5-16 Waterproof Fitness Watch for Kids with Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Monitor Calorie Counter and Step Counter Carolines Treasures BB9884TBC French Bulldog Black White St Patricks Tall Boy Beverage Insulator Hugger Tall Boy multicolor

    PRIMER PLANO

    SOCIEDAD

    El Veedor TV

    ACTUALIDAD

    CIUDADANIA

    TURISMO

      Hace 1 día

      Seis cadenas hoteleras iniciarán operación en Pedernales

      Seis conocidas cadenas hoteleras de marca internacional, como Hilton, Marriott, Sunwing, AmResorts, Iberostar Group y Karisma Hotels & Resort, son…
      Hace 2 días

      Banco Popular celebra cena de gala con empresarios turísticos en FITUR 2022

      Madrid, España. El Banco Popular Dominicano celebró su tradicional encuentro con empresarios turísticos, inversionistas y autoridades gubernamentales presentes en la feria…
      Hace 3 días

      Presidente Abinader deja formalmente inaugurado stand de RD en FITUR 2022

      El presidente Luis Abinader dejó formalmente inaugurado el stand de República Dominicana en la Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR) 2022, de Madrid. Y al hacerlo reiteró el…
      Hace 4 días

      Frank Rainieri destaca en Fitur la importancia del relanzamiento del turismo post pandemia

      Madrid. – El presidente de la Fundación Punta Cana, Frank Rainieri, quien junto a una comitiva se encuentra participando de…
      Hace 4 días

      República Dominicana obtiene premio de OMT por recuperar con éxito el turismo

      Madrid, España.- La Organización Mundial del Turismo (OMT) otorgó un reconocimiento a la República Dominicana por su exitosa recuperación en la…
      Hace 4 días

      Destaca esfuerzos para atraer más turistas a RD

      Madrid. El presidente Luis Abinader resaltó la importancia de la Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR 2022) para impulsar este sector y…
      Hace 1 semana

      Aeropuerto Punta Cana incorpora 79 vuelos mensuales con nuevas rutas

      La Altagracia. El Aeropuerto Internacional de Punta Cana (AIPC) incorporó 79 vuelos mensuales en 7 nuevas rutas y en otras que…
      Hace 1 semana

      Presidente Abinader asegura potenciación, crecimiento sostenido y consolidación de la industria del turismo es una prioridad

      El presidente Luis Abinader aseguró que para su gestión de Gobierno, la potenciación, el crecimiento sostenido y la consolidación de la industria del Turismo es una…
      Hace 2 semanas

      Hoteles dominicanos abren zonas de aislamiento para covid-19 sin frenar el turismo

      AFP.- Zonas de aislamiento custodiadas por guardias: hoteles en República Dominicana han acondicionado parte de sus instalaciones para huéspedes contagiados…
      Hace 2 semanas

      Abinader afirma se ha recuperado turismo de RD; el sector alcanzó cifra récord de visitantes

      A través de una publicación en su cuenta personal de Twitter, el presidente de la República Luis Abinader, aseguró que…
      Hace 2 semanas

      Más de 700 mil turistas visitaron República Dominicana en diciembre 2021

      En el último mes del 2021, la República Dominicana superó por primera vez en su historia la barrera de los…
      Hace 2 semanas

      Cruceristas llegan en forma masiva a Puerto Plata

      Puerto Plata. Las dos terminales de cruceros que operan en Puerto Plata, Taino Bay y Ámbar Cove, recibieron cuatro nuevos cruceros…
      Hace 2 semanas

      Desarrollarán ruta turística entre Costa Rica, Panamá y República Dominicana

      El embajador de Panamá en la República Dominicana, Pablo Javier Pérez Campos, reveló que fruto de los acuerdos alcanzados en la Cumbre Alianza para…
      Hace 3 semanas

      Meliá Punta Cana Beach recibe premio al resort más activo 2021

      El hotel Meliá Punta Cana Beach, Adults Only Wellness Inclusive, fue reconocido como el Resort Más Activo en el 2021,…
      Hace 3 semanas

      Sky inicia sus vuelos entre Lima y Punta Cana

      Lima. La aerolínea chilena Sky realizó ayer el vuelo inaugural de su nueva ruta entre Lima y Punta Cana (República Dominicana),…
      Hace 3 semanas

      Proyectan aumento en la llegada de turistas a Miches

      El director ejecutivo de la Asociación de Hoteles y Turismo El Seibo-Miches (Promiches), Gustavo Román, pronosticó este lunes que este…
      Hace 3 semanas

      Llega a Puerto Plata el crucero Odisea del Mar, uno de los más grandes del mundo

      Puerto Plata, RD El Puerto Turístico Taino Bay recibió este jueves el crucero Odisea del Mar, Odyssey of the Sea,…
      Hace 4 semanas

      Intervienen playa Guayacanes; David Collado dice será modelo del Caribe

      El ministro de Turismo, David Collado, informó que la playa Guayacanes, ubicada en Juan Dolio, está siendo intervenida por las autoridades. Durante una visita…
      Hace 4 semanas

      La tasa de ocupación hotelera en RD cercana al 47 % en promedio

      Hasta el pasado octubre, los destinos turísticos de la República Dominicana habían recibido 3,746,761 visitantes, contabilizados desde enero de 2021,…
      diciembre 23, 2021

      9,484 cruceristas llegaron en un solo día a PP

      Puerto Plata. Los tres cruceros turísticos tocaron el pasado martes de forma simultánea el litoral de esta ciudad atlántica el pasado…
      diciembre 22, 2021

      Nochebuena en Dominicana; platos más representativos

      El 24 de diciembre es una fecha en la que la gastronomía es muy importante: la familia está reunida y…

      DIASPORA

      El Universitario

        Hace 1 semana

        UASD abre inscripciones y proyecta ingresarán 12 mil nuevos estudiantes

        La Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD) abrió el proceso de inscripción para el segundo semestre académico de este año,…
        Hace 2 semanas

        UASD seguirá con clases virtuales este semestre

        La rectora de la Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD), Emma Polanco, informó este jueves que el aumento de los…
        Hace 2 semanas

        Universidades deciden volver a docencia virtual por ‘brote’ Covid

        Santo Domingo, RD Ante la situación actual de incremento de los casos de Covid-19 a nivel nacional, las universidades dominicanas…
        Hace 3 semanas

        García Fermín revela hay 12,000 estudiantes universitarios haitianos en República Dominicana

        El ministro de Educación Superior, Ciencia y Tecnología (Mescyt), Franklin García Fermín, reveló este martes que, según estadísticas existen unos…
        Hace 4 semanas

        Fallece maestra de la UASD Rosa Silverio por Covid-19

        Falleció la mañana de este martes la señora Rosa Silverio, quien se desempeñaba como maestra de la Universidad Autónoma de…
        diciembre 21, 2021

        Marilyn Díaz es posesionada como nueva rectora de Uteco

        En las palabras de bienvenida, Marte valoró la preparación profesional y experiencia académica de la nueva rectora, quien dirigirá la…

        OPINION


        FOTONOTICIA

          Foto Noticias
          mayo 19, 2021

          Impactante foto de niña desnutrida evidencia abandono de los pueblos indígenas en Brasil

          El esquelético cuerpo de una niña yanomami reposa en una hamaca en una aldea en el estado de Roraima, en Brasil.…
          Foto Noticias
          mayo 11, 2021

          Una madre escucha emocionada el corazón donado de su hijo en otra niña

          Lukas vino al mundo en el año 2013. Pero sólo 7 meses después falleció por los golpes recibidos por el novio…
          Foto Noticias
          abril 7, 2021

          Decenas de ofertas de trabajo ha recibido Ryan Lowry

          Decenas de ofertas de trabajo ha recibido Ryan Lowry, un joven con autismo residente en Virginia, Estados Unidos, quien se…
          Foto Noticias
          marzo 6, 2021

          Su legado permanecerá en nuestras acciones. ¡PEÑA VIVE!

          Un día como hoy, hace 84 años, nació el más grande líder de masas de la República Dominicana, gran defensor…
          Foto Noticias
          enero 26, 2021

          ¡Vuelven a caminar! Ratones, luego de estar paralizados producto de una lesión en la médula espinal

          ¡Vuelven a caminar! Ratones, luego de estar paralizados producto de una lesión en la médula espinal, pueden volver a caminar,…
          Foto Noticias
          enero 20, 2021

          ¿Usted cree que las personas deberían tomar más en serio el Covid-19?

          ¿Pueden notar las marcas en el rostro de este enfermero? Se trata de Lee Charlton, de 27 años, quien publicó…
          Botón volver arriba
          ¿Quieres recibir avisos de nuevas noticias?    OK No Gracias