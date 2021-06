«Si me suicido, no lo hice»: Recuerdan antiguos tuits de John McAfee advirtiendo que no será su culpa si muere en la cárcel

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: «We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself». I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj

— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019